Am 28. Dezember 1895 war quasi der Geburtstag des Kinos. Und zwar in Paris. Ab diesem Tag zeigten dort die Brüder Auguste und Louis Lumière im «Grand Café» ein Jahr lang Filme.
Ein Filmemacher und Blogger, der unter dem Namen «W(a/o)ndering» auftritt, hat sich dieses Datum zum Anlass genommen, die besten Momente aus 121 Jahren Kinogeschichte in einem 15 Minuten langen Video zu vereinen.
Da gibt es nicht mehr viel dazu zu sagen – ausser die gesamte Liste der Filmtitel (in Englisch):
Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat
Trip to the Moon
Great Train Robbery
Frankenstein
The Birth of a Nation
Broken Blossoms
Dr Caligari
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
The Kid
Nosferatu
Greed
Sherlock Jr.
Gold Rush
Phantom of the Opera
Battleship Potemkin
Metropolis
The General
The Jazz Singer
Un Chien Andalou
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
The Passion of Joan of Arc
Pandoras Box
The Man with the Moving Camera
Dracula
Hell's Angels
All Quiet on the Western Front
M
City Lights
The Invisible Man
King Kong
Frankenstein
Duck Soup
It Happened One Night
The Bride of Frankenstein
Modern Times
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Wizard of Oz
Mr Smith Goes to Washington
Stagecoach
Gone with the Wind
La Regle du Jeu
The Great Dictator
Fantasia
Grapes of Wrath
Pinocchio
Citizen Kane
Casablanca
It's a Wonderful Life
Ladri di Biciclette
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
The Third Man
White Heat
Sunset Boulevard
All About Eve
Rashomon
A Streetcar Named Desire
Singin' in the Rain
High Noon
The Roman Holiday
Tokyo Story
Wage of Fear
Onto the Waterfront
Rear Window
La Strada
Seven Samurai
The Night of the Hunter
The Seven Year Itch
Rebel Without a Cause
Pather Panchali
Searchers
Invasion of the Body Snatcher
The Ten Commandments
The Seventh Seal
12 Angry Men
Paths of Glory
The Bridge over the river Kwai
Ben Hur
Vertigo
North by Northwest
400 Blows
Some Like it Hot
Psycho
La Dolce Vita
West Side Story
Breathless
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Lawrence of Arabia
Dr. No
To Kill a Mockingbird
Il Gattopardo
Cleopatra
Marry Poppins
8 1/2
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
The Sound of Music
A Fistful of Dollars
Goldfinger
Repulsion
Dr. Zhivago
The Good the Bad and the Ugly
Persona
The Graduate
The Battle of Algiers
2001: a Space Odyssey
Planet of the Apes
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Producers
Army of Shadows
Easy Rider
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Conformist
Patton
Clockwork Orange
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
The Godfather
The Exorcist
Enter the Dragon
Mean Streets
Touki Bouki
The Sting
Blazing Saddles
The Godfather Pt. II
Chinatown
Jaws
Sholay
one flew over the cuckoo's nest
Taxi Driver
Carrie
Network
Rocky
Encounter of the Third Kind
Eraserhead
Star Wars
Superman
Grease
Drunken Master
Apocalypse Now
Alien
Warriors
The Shining
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Raging Bull
Airplane
The Blues Brothers
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Das Boot
Star Trek: the Wrath of Khan
Koyaanisqatsi
E.T.
Poltergeist
Blade Runner
First Blood
Karate Kid
Scarface
Beverly Hills Cop
Ghostbusters
The Terminator
Brazil
Back to the Future
The Goonies
Good Morning Vietnam
Platoon
Top Gun
Full Metal Jacket
Blue Velvet
Die Hard
Robocop
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Wall Street
Le Grand Bleu
Grave of the Firefles
Do the Right Thing
When Harry met Sally
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Batman
Edward Scissorhands
Home Alone
Days of Being Wild
Goodfellas
Pretty Woman
Wayne’s World
Boyz n’ the Hood
A Few Good Men
Silence of the Lambs
Thelma and Louise
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Reservoir Dogs
Jurassic Park
Forrest Gump
Schindler’s List
Groundhog Day
The Nightmare Before Christmass
Pulp Fiction
Shawshank Redemption
Leon
Lion King
The Legend of the Drunken Master
Toy Story
Usual Suspects
Braveheart
La Haine
Se7en
Independence Day
Fargo
Trainspotting
La Vita e Bella
Donnie Darko
Titanic
Run Lola Run
Taxi
The Big Lebowski
Festen
Fight Club
The Matrix
Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Sixth Sense
The Iron Giant
Amores Perros
Gladiator
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Mulholland Drive
In te Mood for Love
Amelie
Spirited Away
Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring
Infernal Affairs
Shaolin Soccer
City of God
Hero
Zoolander
Kill Bill Vol I
Ong Bak
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Finding Nemo
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Kung-Fu Hustle
Batman Begins
Tsotsi
300
Casino Royale
Pan’s Labyrinth
No Country for Old Men
There Will Be Blood
The Dark Knight
Iron Man
Wall-E
Let the Right One In
The Hurt Locker
Avatar
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Inception
The Artist
Intouchables
Skyfall
Gravity
The Wolf of Wall Street
12 Years a Slave
Birdman
The Grand Budapest
Boyhood
Whiplash
Wild Tales
Selma
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Big Short
The Revenant
The Jungle Book
Deadpool