Missing Skiier: Attention skiers/snowboarders at Whiteface Mountain: If you were skiing the mountain Wednesday, February 7, and saw this man, Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, between the hours of 2:30-4:30 p.m, please call @nyspolice at 518-873-2750. https://t.co/MFrsnAUA8v pic.twitter.com/zIihcxLxry