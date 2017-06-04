Ray Liotta (r.) und Robert De Niro in «Goodfellas» von 1990:

Ray Liotta (r.) und Robert De Niro in «Goodfellas» von 1990:

Henry Hill: «As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.»

Always Wanted To Be A Gangster

«In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.»

«Some day, and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me.»

«You can be successful and have enemies or you can be unsuccessful and have friends.»

Benjamin «Lefty» Ruggiero (Al Pacino) in «Donnie Brasco»:

Benjamin «Lefty» Ruggiero (Al Pacino) in «Donnie Brasco»:

« It's a Sicilian message. It means Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes.»

«It's not personal Sonny, it's strictly business.»

«There are three ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way that *I* do it.»

Edward G. Robinson als Rico Bandello in «Der kleine Cäsar» von 1931.

Edward G. Robinson als Rico Bandello in «Der kleine Cäsar» von 1931.

«I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse»