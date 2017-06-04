KlassikerEin Angebot, das Sie nicht ablehnen können: Die besten Mafia-Filmzitate aller Zeitenvon Peter Blunschi / Elia Diehl — watson.ch/az4.6.2017 um 12:28 Uhr 1 / 3Marlon Brando als Don Vito Corleone im Film "Der Pate" von 1972:«Irgendwann, möglicherweise aber auch nie, werde ich dich bitten, mir eine kleine Gefälligkeit zu erweisen.»© KeystoneMarlon Brando als Don Vito Corleone im Film "Der Pate" von 1972:«Ich mache ihm ein Angebot, das er nicht ablehnen kann.»© KeystoneRay Liotta (r.) mit Robert De Niro im Film-Klassiker Goodfellas von 1990:«So lange ich denken kann, wollte ich immer ein Gangster werden.»© KeystoneDie Mafia ist ein beliebtes Thema für Filmemacher. Es hat einige grosse Klassiker hervorgebracht. Und denkwürdige Sprüche und Zitate. Ray Liotta (r.) und Robert De Niro in «Goodfellas» von 1990:© KeystoneHenry Hill: «As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.»Always Wanted To Be A Gangster© youtube/grmlen«In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.»© youtube/darka113«Some day, and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me.»© youtube/thang nguyen«You can be successful and have enemies or you can be unsuccessful and have friends.»© youtube/Mogens Egeskov-MadsenBenjamin «Lefty» Ruggiero (Al Pacino) in «Donnie Brasco»:© imdb.com« It's a Sicilian message. It means Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes.»© youtube/D'Big D«It's not personal Sonny, it's strictly business.»«There are three ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way that *I* do it.»Edward G. Robinson als Rico Bandello in «Der kleine Cäsar» von 1931.«I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse»War dieser Artikel lesenswert?JANEINKommentare anzeigen Artikel zum Thema EinzelkritikNach der ersten Cup-Finalniederlage aller Zeiten: Sions Torhüter Mitrjushkin ist noch der Beste26.5.2017 MotorradNach dem erfolgreichsten Saisonstart seiner Karriere: Der beste Tom Lüthi aller Zeiten25.4.2017 Tierische TalenteDas sind die vier besten DJ-Katzen aller Zeiten10.3.2017 Handball SPL1Beste Leistung seit langer Zeit: ATV / KV Basel gewinnt überlegen8.5.2017