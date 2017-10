This is flight 372 on SWA

The flight attendants on board servin' you today

Teresa in the middle, David in the back

& my name is David & I'm here to tell you that



Shortly after take off, first thing's first

There's soft drinks to help you quench your thirst

But if you want another kind of drink, then just holler

Alcoholic beverages will be $4



If a monster energy drink is your plan

That'll be $3 and you get the whole can

We won't take your cash, you gotta pay with plastic

If you have a coupon then that's fantastic!



We know when you're ready to go to new places

Open up the bench, put away your suitcases

Carry on items go under the seat

In front of you so none of you have things by your feet



If you have a seat with a row with an exit

We're gonna talk to you, so you might as well expect it

You gotta help us evacuate in case we need you

If you don't, we'll just have to re-seat you



Before we leave, our advice is

Put away your electronic devices

Fasten your seat belt, put your trays up

Press the button to make the seat back raise up



Sit back, relax, have a good time

It's almost time to go so I'm done with the rhyme

Thank you for the fact I wasn't ignored

This is Southwest Airlines, welcome aboard!